Last week, a former National League Football player reportedly killed six people and then himself in a mass shooting in South Carolina.

Police accused former NFL player Phillip Adams of shooting six people, including a prominent doctor from the area. Adams, 32, was a seventh round pick out of South Carolina State in 2010.

He played for several NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, then-Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. The South Carolina native had not played in the NFL since 2015.

On Friday night, the York County Sheriff’s office released its findings from the horrible incident. According to a report from ESPN, there was no clear motive found in the killings.

From ESPN:

The police report on last week’s mass shooting involving former NFL cornerback Phillip Adams revealed little motive to what led the Rock Hill native to kill six people and then himself.

It’s unclear if Adams had a previous relationship with the doctor. A man who grew up in the same community as Adams is still searching for answers.

“It’s just all messed up,” Kevin Davis, 54, told ESPN.com. “A lot of us think maybe the concussions had something to do with it and he just went off. It’s odd for him just to go into that doctor’s house and do that. No one really knows what type of relationship he had with the doctor.”

Our thoughts are with the friends and families of the victims.