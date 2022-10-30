Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month.

Is another firing on the way?

According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday.

The Broncos are taking on the Jaguars in London on Sunday morning.

"Nathaniel Hackett may not make it through his first season as Broncos coach," The Score tweeted.

The Broncos have new ownership, so it wouldn't be shocking if they part ways with the first-year head coach.

Denver and Jacksonville are currently playing on ESPN+.