Report: NFL Coach Or General Manager Will Be Fired Sunday

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

An NFL head coach, general manager or both will reportedly be fired on Sunday.

The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the league this year. That will result in head coach Lovie Smith, general manager Nick Caserio - or both - getting fired after Sunday's final game.

It could be a situation where the Texans pick between their coach and their general manager.

Of course, it's also possible that both men get fired.

The Texans are set to face the Colts in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.