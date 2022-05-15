Report: NFL Considered Moving 1 Team To St. Louis

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The city of St. Louis, Missouri has been without a National Football League team since the Rams moved to Los Angeles.

According to a new report, though, the NFL considered moving one team to St. Louis a couple of years ago.

Via documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the NFL briefly considered moving the then-Oakland Raiders to St. Louis, following the Rams' move to Los Angeles.

There would have been "restructured ownership" with the St. Louis franchise.

Of course, that did not happen.

Instead, the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas a couple of years later.

Now, Los Angeles has two teams, Las Vegas has one and St. Louis has none.