The NFL is on a mission to globalize the league. It’s played games in both England and Mexico in past years. A third location could soon be added to the mix.

According to Peter King of Football Morning in America, Germany is in the mix to host future NFL games. Why Germany? It’s one of the fastest rising markets for NFL viewership.

“The fast-riser in international circles: Germany,” King wrote, via Pro Football Talk. “The NFL is bullish on playing one game a season, starting either in 2022 or 2023, in Germany. The likely first venue would be nearly NFL-ready Allianz Stadium in Munich, home grounds for Bayern Munich. Frankfurt, Berlin and Cologne/Dusseldorf could also host.”

Despite Super Bowl LV taking place in the early hours of the morning in Germany, 2.2 million people tuned in to watch at least a portion of the big game. It’s only a matter of time before Roger Goodell plays games in Germany.

“This year, the NFL had 2.2 million people in Germany watching as an average-minute audience (that’s the way Nielsen rates NFL games here) at least part of the Super Bowl—and the game was on there in the early hours of Monday,” King continued. “Plus, subscriptions to the NFL’s big pay-TV model, NFL GamePass, were up 30 percent worldwide last year. That is a huge revenue stream.”

The NFL has worked wonders taking the league from just the United States to the rest of the world. It appears Germany is next on the list.

England and Mexico have been spectacular hosts for games in the past.

Germany could be hosting as soon as the 2022 or 2023 seasons. There’s certainly a market for it.