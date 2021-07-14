Report: NFL Has A Plan For The Black National Anthem

The NFL will reportedly be featuring the Black national anthem–“Lift Every Voice and Sing”–before major events in 2021 and beyond.

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, the league will include “Life Every Voice and Sing” as part of the pregame ceremonies for the season opener on Sept.9. It will also utilize it for every “tentpole” event going forward.

“The league’s TV partners typically only televise anthems before special games such as Opening Night or the Super Bowl,” McCarthy wrote. “So expect viewers of the game telecast on NBC Sports to hear both “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The league previously featured the Black national anthem before Super Bowl LV in February and the NFL Draft in April.

The #NFL plans to make the Black national anthem ('Lift Every Voice and Sing') a major part of every 'tentpole' event going forward, including season-opening Kickoff Game on Sep. 9. Read how NFL plans to go deep on social justice this year in @fos.https://t.co/uh30Ig4hnK — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 14, 2021

The NFL, which in 2020 pledged $250 million to combat systemic racism over the next 10 years, participated in several social justice messaging campaigns during last season, which included putting “End Racism” and “Inspire Change” in each end zone during games.

Among the league’s new plans for 2021 is the “Inspire Change” campaign, which will be featured in Weeks 17 and 18 and is similar to other league initiatives “My Cause My Cleats” and “Crucial Catch.”