Report: NFL Has “Not Discussed” Change To Taunting Rule

Earlier this year, the NFL pledged to enforce the taunting rule a lot more than previously. So far, the enforcement has done nothing but make everyone frustrated – players, coaches and fans alike.

With all of the outrage, will the NFL be making any changes to the rules midseason? Unfortunately, the answer right now appears to be No.

Per Washington Post NFL reporter Mark Maske, the NFL competition committee has not discussed the taunting enforcement policy. The league has not asked the committee to make any modifications either.

The competition committee has made in-season changes in the past. Back in 2018, they made a tweak early in the season to enforcing roughing-the-passer calls.

Members of the NFL competition committee have not discussed the regular season taunting enforcement, sources say, and the league has not asked the committee to consider an in-season modification. The committee made an early-season tweak in 2018 to roughing-the-passer enforcement. https://t.co/KsTTV1howJ — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 22, 2021

Taunting has been a touchy subject in the NFL for a while. While the league recently relaxed its stance on letting players celebrate in the endzone after touchdowns, taunting and celebrating in between plays has been something the league has wanted to stamp out for a while.

Players have been getting fined under the new rule for ages. But now it’s really starting to affect the product on the field a lot more.

Thus far, all the new enforcement has done is made people frustrated. The entire flow of games are being altered at the drop of a hat (or in this case, a flag).

Will the NFL eventually relent on the taunting rule and relax it a bit?