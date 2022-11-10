Report: NFL Head Coach Got Help From Referees On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NFL head coaches typically consult with staff members before deciding whether to throw the red flag.

However, Todd Bowles admitted that a discussion with a referee influenced his decision not to challenge a call last Sunday.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Jake Camarda punted a ball that landed right near the goal line. While a photo from FOX Sports suggests that it could have been spotted at the 1-yard line, the referees called a touchback.

On Monday, via PewterReport (h/t Pro Football Talk), Bowles told reporters he didn't bother challenging because a referee admitted they weren't sure how to spot it.

"Well, the ref came over and told me that they couldn’t tell, and they watched the replay and couldn’t tell," Bowles said. "They weren’t going to change it, so there was no need to challenge it."

The call on the field only gets reversed if a review reveals conclusive evidence, so the ref's description told Bowles that he would have wasted a timeout and challenge.

Despite the questionable call, Camarda still received NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. His six punts, including a booming 74-yard kick, averaged 59.5 yards. Although he arguably got robbed of pinning the Rams at the 1, four of his other punts went inside the 20 in a 16-13 victory.