Report: NFL Likely Allowing Players To Add Special Helmet Decal

Earlier this month, the NBA announced it would allow players to put special messages on the back of their jerseys for the league’s restart.

Just a few weeks later, it sounds like the NFL will take a similar approach. Instead of having those messages on the back of the jersey, though, the NFL will allow players to have a special decal on their helmet.

According to a report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the league is “working with the NFL Players Association to compile a list of names in time for the start of the regular season.”

Players will be allowed to wear decals “bearing the names or initials of police violence victims and systemic racism.” The players can choose the names individually.

Here’s more from the report:

Players from a single club could act in unison to wear the same decal, he added, or find a way to salute victims from their local area. The Minnesota Vikings, for example, could wear the initials “G.F.” in honor of Floyd, the 44-year old Black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis cops on May 25 ignited a global debate about racial justice.

It’s a surprising decision from a league that has a reputation as one of the most traditional leagues in all of sports.

However, the league has taken several steps this offseason to challenge that narrative. The NFL committed to donating $250 million over a 10-year period to combat systemic racism.

We’ll have to wait and see what players decide to do.