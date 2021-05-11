Report: NFL Makes Decision On Mexico City Game

The NFL’s annual game in Mexico City will not be returning to the schedule in 2021, according to a new report.

Per The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons will host games in London this fall, but there won’t be any games in Mexico as part of the league’s “International Series.”

The reason for the decision is COVID-19, which is more under control in the United Kingdom as opposed to Mexico.

The Jaguars and Falcons will play “home” games at Tottenham Football Club’s stadium. Because COVID-19 is more under control in the U.K. than Mexico, the NFL will not return to Mexico City this season ⤵️https://t.co/pRLi6I1qBS — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 11, 2021

The NFL began playing one game a year in Mexico beginning with the 2016 season. The Oakland Raiders defeated the Houston Texans in the first matchup, while the New England Patriots beat the Raiders in Mexico City the following season.

The 2018 game between the Chiefs and Rams was moved to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca, and the Chiefs beat the Chargers in the last NFL game in Mexico in 2019. There were no international games last season due to COVID-19.

The official 2021 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released in its entirety tomorrow night.