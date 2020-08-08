The NFL Reportedly Has A Plan If There’s No College Football

The 2020 college football season is seemingly on shaky ground. If things fall through, the NFL is reportedly set to swoop in.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the NFL “likely will move games from Sundays to Saturday, if college football doesn’t proceed this season.” In addition to Sundays, the league already plays games on Monday and Thursday nights.

“It’s unclear whether the games would be broadcast, streamed, or distributed on a pay-per-view basis, but the league likely would backfill the vacant Saturday windows with NFL content,” Florio wrote.

Florio is not the only media member to say this is a possibility. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the same thing a few months back.

If this is the case, it wouldn’t surprise me if the NFL looked at spreading out games from Saturday to Monday. https://t.co/MoJO7q1Smn — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) August 8, 2020

As Florio writes, the NFL would need a temporary dispensation to be able to broadcast games on Saturdays between Labor Day and December. It seems like the league, given the power and influence it has, would be able to work this out.

We all know the NFL craves viewership and its status as the most popular sport in America. There will be a definite void if there is no college football; what better way to fill it than with another day of NFL games?