Report: NFL Players Bothered By Quarterback Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders made the surprising decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr this week.

Carr, who is now expected to be traded, has left the Raiders for the final two weeks of the regular season.

According to FOX insider Peter Schrager, many Raiders players are bothered by the quarterback's benching.

"A lot of #Raiders players and other people in the building, that pre-date coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, are disappointed in the handling of the Derek Carr benching," Dov Kleiman tweeted, citing Schrager.

The Raiders have failed this season, but benching Carr was still a pretty big surprise.

It will be interesting to see where the veteran quarterback lands this offseason.