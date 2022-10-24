Report: NFL Reviewing Postgame Incident With Referee, Bucs Player

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The National Football League is reportedly looking into a postgame incident with a referee and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

Postgame video shows a referee appearing to ask Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans for an autograph.

League rules prohibit referees from asking players for autographs.

"The NFL is reviewing the incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, I’m told. The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia,'" Tom Pelissero reports.

The Bucs lost to the Panthers on Sunday, so the referees likely didn't help out the Tampa Bay team in any unordinary capacity.

Still, this isn't a good look for the league.