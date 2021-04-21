The Spun

Report: NFL Sending Clear Message About Taunting

Antoine Winfield Jr. holds up two fingers and taunts Tyreek Hill.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taunts Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Every offseason, the NFL tweaks some of its rules, or at least the enforcement of them. Different topics become “points of emphasis” for the upcoming season.

For 2021, it looks like the league competition committee wants officials to watch out for and crack down on taunting. Poor sportsmanship will be penalized.

The good news is that it doesn’t look like touchdown celebrations will be affected after the NFL allowed more leeway for choreographed or group displays.

“The face to face, the pointing of fingers, the standing over players on the ground,” will be penalized, McKay said, via Pro Football Talk.

Of course, what might be considered unsportsmanlike is subjective. Referees might have to make judgment calls regarding whether a specific action merits a penalty.

Fans won’t like this, and it will likely lead to social media griping. However, it’s clear that the powers that be want to crackdown on any type of taunting this fall.


