Report: One Deshaun Watson Punishment Is 'Slam Dunk'

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The NFL world continues to wait on the official punishment for Deshaun Watson.

While Judge Sue Robinson initially ruled that Watson should be suspended for six games, league commissioner Roger Goodell decided to appeal the ruling.

More punishment is likely coming.

According to a report from Pro Football Network, a full-season suspension is viewed as a "slam dunk."

That would obviously be a crushing blow to the Browns, but many around the league would feel that it's appropriate.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 massage therapists.