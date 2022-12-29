Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada after the season.

"I fully expect a change to be made at the end of the season," Fittipaldo said. "The players know. The people inside the building know."

Pittsburgh has averaged 17.6 points per game this season, the NFL's fourth-lowest mark. The Steelers haven't even exceeded 24 points in any of their seven wins.

Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett have combined to throw nine passing touchdowns for the league's 24th-ranked passing offense. A strong defense -- and a favorable late schedule -- has nevertheless kept the Steelers alive.

Canada may have two more chances to change the front office's mind in AFC North matchups. The Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday night before concluding their regular season against the Cleveland Browns.