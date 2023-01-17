Report: Prominent NFL Head Coach Dealing With Personal Matter

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Detail view of NFL logo surrounded by snow during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 11, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Pittsburgh defeats Buffalo 27-20. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fans may need to be patient on a decision regarding offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, staffing decisions are currently "on hold" while head coach Mike Tomlin attends to a personal matter.

The Steelers rebounded from a 3-7 start to finish 9-8, narrowly missing a playoff berth on a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Miami Dolphins. Kenny Pickett orchestrated four game-winning drives in his rookie season.

However, Canada's offense remains open to considerable scrutiny.

Pittsburgh finished 23rd in total offense and averaged just 18.1 points per game. Only the Indianapolis Colts scored fewer touchdowns.

The Steelers have ranked outside the top 20 in total offense and points in each of Canada's two seasons as offensive coordinator. Some fans hoped to learn of a change after getting eliminated from the playoffs, but Tomlin's personal matter has caused a delay.

Per Kaboly, the Steelers are expected to virtually conduct exit meetings with players this week.