Report: Prominent NFL Owner Could Be Pushed Out

LANDOVER - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Jason Campbell #17, of the Washington Redskins, hands the ball to runningback Ladell Betts #46 in the fourth quarter of a game on November 26, 2006 against the Carolina Panthers at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by: Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has seemingly been dealing with controversy after controversy in recent years.

Some of Snyder's fellow NFL owners might be having enough.

According to a report from USA TODAY, NFL owners are considering an ouster of Snyder.

"We are counting votes," one team owner told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Snyder has owned the Washington NFL franchise for two decades. His ownership tenure has been tumultuous at best.