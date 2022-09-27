Report: Prominent Stadium Available For Bucs vs. Chiefs Game

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the stadium during kickoff as the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian may force the NFL to move Sunday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs from Raymond James Stadium.

According to The Times-Picayune's Terrin Waack, a spokesperson confirmed that the Caesars Superdome is available if needed. However, there are "no plans yet" to relocate the game to Louisiana.

The New Orleans Saints are facing the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday, leaving their home dome open this weekend. ESPN's Jeff Darlington also mentioned Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium as a possible destination.

Tampa Bay has moved its football operations to the Miami Dolphins' training complex this week. While the Dolphins are on the road Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Darlington said that the Super Bowl LV rematch is "unlikely" to take place at Hard Rock Stadium.

NFL officials don't want to use state resources to accommodate the game if Hurricane Ian hits other parts of Florida hard.

While the location is subject to change, the Buccaneers and Chiefs are currently scheduled to play Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.