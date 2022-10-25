Report Reveals What Referee Was Asking Mike Evans To Write

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 09: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resets to his position during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The NFL determined that NFL side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter were not asking Mike Evans for an autograph following Sunday's game.

While the league wouldn't explain the exchange, a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero sheds more light on what happened.

Lambert, a fellow Texas A&M alum, was reportedly getting Evans' phone number to give to a golf instructor. He borrowed paper from Sutter.

The league concluded that neither Lamberth nor Sutter asked Evans for an autograph, which would have violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement. However, the NFL said in a statement Tuesday that it still cautioned the referees to circumvent bad optics.

"Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday — including during the pregame and postgame time periods," the statement said.

The officials won't face any discipline over the incident.