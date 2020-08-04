Report: ‘Several Big Names’ Considering Opting Out Of NFL Season

Over the past week, the NFL has seen dozens of players opt out of the upcoming season due to health concerns. With the deadline for players to opt out set for this Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, the league could see several players join the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, there are several “big names” strongly considering opting out of the 2020 season. This will make the next 48 hours fascinating as we near closer to the deadline.

There have already been a handful of household names announce they won’t be playing this year, such as Eddie Goldman, Dont’a Hightower, C.J. Mosley and Damien Williams.

Andrew Billings, Marcus Gilbert, Allen Hurns and Skai Moore all opted out earlier today, so it’s pretty evident the reserve/COVID-19 list is increasing by the day.

More than 50 NFL players have opted out, and several big names are strongly considering joining the group. The race to the Thursday deadline will be fascinating. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 4, 2020

No team has lost more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list than New England. Bill Belichick will be without Brandon Bolden, Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower, Matt LaCosse, Marquise Lee, Najee Toran and Danny Vitale this season.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham recently criticized the NFL for pushing through with its season, telling the Wall Street Journal “I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Beckham isn’t expected to opt out of this season, but it goes to show that players are rightfully concerned.

It’ll be interesting to see which big names join the opt-out list in the coming days.