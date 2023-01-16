Report: 'Sleeper' NFL Team Named For Tom Brady

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady hasn't even finished up playing the 2022-23 season, but the NFL world is already speculating about where he'll play next year - if at all.

Teams like the Raiders, 49ers and Titans, among other teams, have all been mentioned for Brady.

But there could be a sleeper team in the mix, too.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport named the New York Jets as a possible destination for Brady. The Jets have an obvious need at quarterback and Brady has family in the area.

“What about the Jets? He’s got family in New York.”

The Jets would be a fun destination for Brady for multiple reasons. They have a talented roster, are desperately in need of stability at quarterback and play in the same division as the Patriots.

Sign us up for that.