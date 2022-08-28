Report: Some NFL Teams Knew About The Matt Araiza Incident

PITTSFORD, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills released sixth-round rookie punter Matt Araiza amid allegations that he was part of a gang rape of a 17-year-old during his time at San Diego State.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that the organization was unaware of the allegations against Araiza when it drafted him in the spring, but a report from the Associated Press' John Wawrow indicates at least two teams had some knowledge that the Ray Guy Award winner was reportedly accused of something unsavory.

"Executives from two different teams told The Associated Press they became aware of Araiza’s involvement in an incident during the draft process, but neither person knew the extent of the allegations," Wawrow wrote.

On the flip side, Wawrow cited unnamed executives from three other teams who said they only became aware of Araiza's alleged involvement when news of the lawsuit broke on Thursday.

The civil suit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, accused Araiza and two San Diego State teammates of raping a then-17-year-old during a Halloween party at Araiza's off-campus residence last fall.

Araiza, the third punter taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, released a statement after he was released on Saturday.

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," he said. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."