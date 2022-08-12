Report: Someone Is Calling Teams About Roquan Smith Trade

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Bears defeated the 49ers 14-9. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Roquan Smith wants out of Chicago. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on an extension and he has since requested a trade.

Normally in a situation like this, the team will either makes calls to other teams to gauge trade interest or will tell the player they're not trading him. But there's something interesting going on in this specific Roquan Smith trade situation.

According to a report, someone representing Smith is calling teams on Smith's behalf to gauge trade interest. The issue is the representative reportedly isn't an NFLPA-certified agent.

The other problem is Smith hasn't received permission to seek a trade, which could lead to tampering issues.

"Someone who claims to represent Roquan Smith is calling teams to gauge trade interest, even though the Bears haven't granted Smith permission to seek a trade," said Pro Football Talk.

Typically it's a team that gets in trouble for tampering situations. But this is a representative of Roquan Smith reportedly initiating the contact. It's somewhat of an unprecedented situation.

It's going to be interesting to see how the NFL responds here. Given it's recent crackdown on tampering, the League will no doubt have interest in this situation.