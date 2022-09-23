Report Suggests NFL May Have Hinted At Who Will Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

01 February 2022, US, Inglewood: The Super Bowl LVI logo stands outside Sofi Stadium. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet here on February 13, 2022 (local time) in the 56th final game for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Photo: Maximilian Haupt/dpa (Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It was announced on Thursday night that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL's senior vice president of partner strategy, announced this new partnership.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," Asamoah said.

With the sponsor for the big game now set, there are rumors surfacing about who'll be the next performer for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Nothing is finalized at this time, but Taylor Swift's fan base believes we'll see her on stage for Super Bowl LVII.

Swift's fans point out that the Apple Music announcement from the NFL came out at midnight. Over the years, Swift has dropped most of her announcements at the same time.

It's also worth noting that Swift is getting ready release a new album this fall. Perhaps a few of those songs will be performed at Super Bowl LVII.

The NFL has not yet responded to these rumors.

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.