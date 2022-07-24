Report: Surprise Company Makes Big For 'NFL Sunday Ticket'

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 2022 season will be the final one for DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. The popular package will have a new sponsor in 2023.

Several companies have reportedly offered bids for Sunday Ticket, including one you might not expect: Google.

The New York Times reports that Google has "offered a bid from YouTube for the rights," starting next fall. Apple, Amazon and Disney are also involved.

“A number of companies are in strong position to potentially land Sunday Ticket, but we still have a ways to go in this process,” NFL media executive Brian Rolapp told the Times.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple was the "most likely" entity to acquire Sunday Ticket for a price potentially as much as $3 million.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also said recently that he "clearly believes" the league will be partnering with a streaming service to broadcast Sunday Ticket starting in 2023.

