Report: Surprise Team Was 'Lurking' For Jimmy Garoppolo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season.

The 49ers quarterback agreed to a new deal with the team, making him the highest-paid backup in the league, while he'll get to hit free agency in 2023.

However, the 49ers did attempt to trade Jimmy G. this offseason, though surgery derailed those plans.

One surprise team was reportedly lurking for Garoppolo: the Rams.

From the report from ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Garoppolo and the Rams had the makings of a deal if he was released by the Niners, who were unaware that the defending Super Bowl champions were looking into signing him, according to sources.

The 49ers didn't learn about the Rams' interest until after they agreed with Garoppolo on a one-year deal worth up to $16 million, sources said.

It would have been pretty shocking to see Garoppolo go from the 49ers to the rival Rams.

"It was going to be such a Rams move to make," a 49ers staffer tol ESPN. "Sean McVay and Kevin Demoff would have been basking in it."