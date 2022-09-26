Report: Surprising Detail Emerges From Tom Brady, Gisele Issues

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly having some marital problems.

The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been married for more than a decade. They have two children together. However, heading into the 2022 NFL season, Brady and Gisele are reportedly having some issues.

Many assumed that the reason for the marital spat was NFL-centered. However, according to Page Six, that isn't the case.

"Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage problems have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” sources close to the model now say, adding those claims are “sexist,'" Page Six reports.

Gisele was not in attendance at Brady's first home game on Sunday afternoon.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," a source told Page Six.

Brady was joined on the field by his children on Sunday, though his wife was notably absent.

The Bucs fell to 2-1 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Packers.