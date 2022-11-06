Report: Surprising NFL Blockbuster Trade Was Possibility

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) look on during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on September 13, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There were several big trades made at the deadline last week. One huge one nearly happened, too.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, one player was in high demand, though he stayed put.

Multiple teams reportedly made offers for Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a flurry of trade calls this week, an under-the-radar target that may have led to a blockbuster," he reports.

Wow.

The Cardinals have struggled this season, but ultimately, they decided to hang onto their star wide receiver.

Arizona, 3-5 on the season, is set to take on the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.