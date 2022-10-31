Report: Texans' Demand In Brandin Cooks Trade Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are listening to offers for wide receiver Brandin Cooks before Tuesday's trade deadline. They reportedly won't part with him too easily.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, as relayed by Dov Kleiman, the Texans are demanding a second-round pick back for Cooks.

Schefter identified the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and the Los Angeles Rams as interested teams when reporting Cooks' potential availability on Sunday. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson added the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers as possible suitors.

Though he's flourished under the radar without a single Pro Bowl nod, Cooks has cleared 1,000 receiving yards for four different teams in six of the last seven seasons. The Texans shouldn't part with their best pass-catcher too easily.

However, Cooks will make a fully guaranteed $18 million in his 10th NFL season next year. The contract may deter teams from sacrificing too much draft capital for the 29-year-old.

Cooks has caught 32 of 53 targets for 354 yards and a touchdown in seven games this season. Yet any trade would almost certainly move him to a better location than Houston's No. 31-ranked offense.

The trade deadline strikes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.