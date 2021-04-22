Report: Text Message From NFLPA Caused Major Panic

NFL players were a bit worried this week due to a vague text message from the Players Association regarding the league’s annual testing window.

Prior to the 2020 CBA, the NFL would start testing for marijuana and other drugs on April 20. While the opening date remains the same, the league doesn’t test for marijuana anymore until the start of training camp.

Earlier this week, the NFLPA sent out a notice that its drug testing window would open on Tuesday. However, the memo forgot to mention that players would not be tested for marijuana.

Shortly after this memo was sent, players thought maybe teams would begin testing for marijuana way before the agreed upon date. This led to widespread panic since there are many players who use marijuana to recover during this time.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk shared the message from the NFLPA that sent players into a frenzy.

“Annual testing for Substances of Abuse (SOAs, aka street drugs) starts tomorrow, 4/20, per the 2020 CBA,” the text message read, via ProFootballTalk. “If you’re at the facility at the time you get a text: You must be tested for substances highlighted in the SOA Policy . . . . If you are not at the facility at the time you get a text: You do not have to go to the facility just to be tested. You will be tested when you return.”

Thankfully, the NFLPA sent out an update memo that included the marijuana exception.

Players will eventually have to take a break from using marijuana before the start of training camp.

Although the NFL doesn’t dish out really harsh punishments anymore when it comes to marijuana use, players can receive fines or suspensions if they have multiple positive tests.