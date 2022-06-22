Report: There's Still 'High-Level' Baker Mayfield Trade Interest

Summer is officially underway, and yet the Cleveland Browns still haven't moved Baker Mayfield.

That inaction could lead some to wonder if there's any market remaining for the 27-year-old quarterback.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Seattle Seahawks "still have a high-level of interest" in Mayfield. Furthermore, they're "open" to signing an extension if acquiring him.

Although time is running out until teams commence training camp, the information-gathering process reportedly remains "ongoing."

Seattle hasn't publicly expressed much excitement about landing the former Oklahoma Sooners star. Right before the 2022 NFL Draft unfolded, Anderson said the Seahawks "don't sound overly eager" to deal for Mayfield.

More recently, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported last month that Seattle would sign the quarterback if Cleveland cuts him. However, the Seahawks "don’t want to pay much" of Mayfield's $18.86 million salary in 2022, which is fully guaranteed for his fifth-year option.

According to NFL Network's Albert Breer, the Browns are wiling to pay up to $9-10 million.

Yet the Seahawks could arguably use a quarterback upgrade more than any other NFL team. After the franchise traded long-time stalwart Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Pete Carroll is currently eyeing Geno Smith and Drew Lock as his starting candidates.

They're not the only team still examining Mayfield. Anderson said last Friday that the Carolina Panthers "are still doing its due diligence" on him.

One would think the Seahawks should act fairly soon if they're legitimately interested in acquiring Mayfield before the 2022 season.