Report: This Could Be A Big Week For Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The NFL could take a significant step toward deciding potential punishment for Deshaun Watson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the disciplinary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday. The NFL and NFL Players Association will present their cases to former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson.

While the NFL wants a resolution before training camp commences in late July, it's unclear when Robinson will make a ruling. A source told Schefter that a decision come come within a week or not until training camp.

Watson recently settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits made against him alleging sexual assault or sexual harassment during massage therapy sessions. The Cleveland Browns acquired the quarterback from the Houston Texans after a Texas grand jury declined to indict him on criminal chargers.

Schefter said the NFL is seeking a "lengthy" suspension, but Commissioner Roger Goodell no longer holds all the power in disciplinary decisions. According to The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton, the league wants a suspension of at least one full season. They are reportedly focusing on five cases they "believe are particularly damning."

As explained by The Washington Post's Mark Maske, the case against Watson is "done" if Robinson rules that he didn't violate the NFL's personal conduct policy. However, the NFL or NFLPA can appeal to Goodell if she imposes any discipline.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports said a settlement between the NFL and NFLPA "fell apart" over the length of a suspension.