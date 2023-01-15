Report: Tom Brady Has 1 'Most Likely' Team For Next Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even if he returns for a 24th NFL season.

The legendary quarterback is a free agent this offseason, and he should draw several suitors even as the league's oldest player coming off a down year for his lofty standards.

However, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press said Brady is "most likely" to return to Tampa Bay if he keeps playing.

After two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady promptly led the Buccaneers to a championship when joining them in 2020. He took them to the NFC Championship Game last year.

Yet spectators have wondered if he'd seek greener pastures after Tampa Bay went 8-9 this season. While Brady led the NFC in passing yards, that's because the game's bottom-ranked rushing offense caused him to attempt an NFL-record 733 passes.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Buccaneers "very much want" Brady to stay. If he goes, the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to express interest in the 45-year-old.

Of course, Brady has more pressing matters than where he'll play next year. The Buccaneers will host the Dallas in a first-round playoff clash on Monday night.