Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return
Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season.
Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers for personal reasons.
During Brady's roughly 10-day absence, there was some speculation about his future. Some wondered if Brady was second guessing his decision to return for the 2022 season.
However, Brady will be back with the Bucs shortly, playing another year in Tampa Bay.
"Bucs’ QB Tom Brady is expected to return to the team, per a source, “very shortly.” Brady left the team earlier this month for personal reasons," Schefter reports.
Brady and the Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season in three weeks.
Tampa Bay is set to open the regular season against Dallas on Sunday, Sept. 11.