Report: Tom Brady Will “Receive Calls” From 2 Prominent Networks

Earlier this week, a report fromAndrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that Troy Aikman is negotiating a deal with ESPN to join its “Monday Night Football” team.

Aikman will reportedly make “Tony Romo money,” or $90 million over the course of his five-year contract. There were plenty of questions immediately following Aikman’s exit from FOX.

First and foremost, fans are wondering who will replace him alongside Joe Buck for the 2022 season. Well, according to the latest report from Marchand, Tom Brady could be an option.

In his latest article, Marchand said that Brady will receive calls from both FOX and Amazon regarding their color analyst vacancies.

From the New York Post:

Fox will investigate McVay and surely can’t be ruled out there. It has already talked to Sean Payton about a studio job, according to sources. Both Fox and Amazon still like the potential of NBC’s Drew Brees, despite his poor playoff game. And Tom Brady will receive calls from Amazon and Fox.

There could be a seismic shift in the NFL TV landscape heading into the 2022 season. With Aikman gone, Marchand noted that ESPN is making a run at Joe Buck as well.

If it can’t land Buck, the Worldwide Leader will reportedly set its sights on Al Michaels.

Will we see Tom Brady in the broadcast booth for the 2022 season?