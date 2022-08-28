Report: What Bothered Gisele During Tom Brady's Football Career

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady returned from his personal leave this week, but according to one Bucs reporter, the franchise quarterback appears to still be tormented by something that's going on in his personal life.

"The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is unknown, but doesn’t appear resolved. That much was clear in his reflective post-game address. He’s still tormented by something unrelated to football," Rick Stroud tweeted.

Brady, 45, left the team for 11 days earlier this month, dealing with a personal issue.

It's unclear what is going on with Brady, though many believe it's something family-related.

Brady retired earlier this year, only to change course after about a month.

Over the years, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, has reportedly taken issue with his commitment to football. Gisele naturally wonders when Brady will devote most of his attention to their family.

"There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,'" Brady told Howard Stern.

Brady added: "She’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Perhaps Brady continuing to play football is resulting in more of these issues.

Regardless, we wish the best to Tom, Gisele and family.