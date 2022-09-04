Report: What Gisele Has Threatened In Fights With Tom Brady
All marriages have fights.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are no different.
Unfortunately for them, though, they're two of the most famous people in the world. So, when they fight, a lot of people are going to hear about it.
According to a report from Page Six, Brady and Gisele are fighting over his return to football. Brady, 45, decided to un-retire and play another season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is currently gearing up for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Gisele reportedly left the Brady compound during a recent fight.
"Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training," Page Six reports.
According to Page Six, Gisele has threatened to leave Brady in arguments.
“It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious," they report.
“He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.”
Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together.
Will we see Gisele at Brady's season opening game next weekend?