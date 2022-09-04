Report: What Gisele Has Threatened In Fights With Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

All marriages have fights.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are no different.

Unfortunately for them, though, they're two of the most famous people in the world. So, when they fight, a lot of people are going to hear about it.

According to a report from Page Six, Brady and Gisele are fighting over his return to football. Brady, 45, decided to un-retire and play another season. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is currently gearing up for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Gisele reportedly left the Brady compound during a recent fight.

"Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training," Page Six reports.

According to Page Six, Gisele has threatened to leave Brady in arguments.

“It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious," they report.

“He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.”

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

Will we see Gisele at Brady's season opening game next weekend?