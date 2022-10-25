Report: What Led To Barack Obama's Manningcast Appearance

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Sidelined the last two games, the ManningCast returned Monday night by welcoming former United States President Barack Obama.

Sporting his sharpest quarter-zip pullover, Obama joined Peyton and Eli Manning during Monday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. Although Obama joked that he appeared at Cooper Manning's behest, the thought reportedly surfaced on the golf course.

According to Kendall Baker of Axios, the idea emerged when Obama golfed with Peyton Manning and Larry David at a Los Angeles country club last May. They finalized the plans late last week with "only a handful of people" aware of it.

Monday's game between the Bears and Patriots was a sensible choice, as the former Illinois Senator got a chance to cheer on his beloved Bears. Obama went off the air before the favorite team scored 23 straight points to defeat New England at Gillette Stadium.

The game also took place two weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Obama urged voters to make their voices heard, a message he reiterated on Twitter after his ESPN2 appearance.

"Thanks to Peyton and Eli Manning for having me on the Manningcast," Obama wrote. "It’s always good watching the game with a couple other retired guys. Don’t forget to register to vote at IWillVote.com."