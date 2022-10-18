Report: What The Panthers Could Get Back For Christian McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 29: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

With two weeks until the NFL's trade deadline, speculation remains rampant around Christian McCaffrey.

While the Panthers are listening to offers for the star running back, he won't be cheap. Peter Schrager said Sunday morning on FOX that the team will want "multiple first-round picks" to consider moving their most prominent players.

It's highly unlikely any team meets that lofty asking price, but McCaffrey could still net a better return than just about any other player at his position.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson believes the Panthers could land a first-round pick -- potentially with other lower-value picks or assets -- for McCaffrey.

"Remember, most teams have 14-15 1st round grades in a draft," Robinson wrote in a Twitter thread examining the star's trade market. "The teams going after McCaffrey are aiming to win a SB and pick last in the 1st round."

Robinson said "a handful of teams are interested but not pushing hard" to acquire the 26-year-old, who looks back to his old self with 670 scrimmage yards in six games. The Panthers are in "listening mode" and aren't looking to blow up their roster.

Suitors will likely be title contenders who feel a running back could vault them to a championship. The most glaring option is the Buffalo Bills, who lead the NFL in total offense despite ranking 17th in rushing.

According to Robinson, the Bills are in "monitoring mode" for McCaffrey, whom they inquired about during the offseason.

Although they already moved wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers don't sound overly compelled to deal CMC unless they're given a tantalizing offer.

They'll have until Tuesday, Nov. 1 to explore deals for McCaffrey.