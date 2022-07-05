Report: What To Expect From Julio Jones This Season

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans signals to the bench during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The acquisition of Julio Jones didn't work out well for the Tennessee Titans, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is hopeful that Jones' next team will get more from the future Hall of Famer.

Injuries limited Jones' availability and effectiveness in his lone season in Tennessee. He registered only 31 receptions, 434 receiving yards and one touchdown in 10 games with the Titans.

Jones, 33, remains on the free agent market, but it's possible a team will sign him this summer. If they do, Rapaport thinks they could be in line for some vintage Julio production.

"He didn't practice a lot [in Tennessee]," Rapoport said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show. "It sounds like last year was a little bit of a wakeup call for him. …I think this time around, you'll see him practice more and that will help whichever offense he goes to."

From 2014-19, Jones posted six-straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. After only playing in nine games in 2020, he was traded from the Falcons to Tennessee.

There was hope that Jones would be the missing piece for the Titans' offense, but his health failed him.

Hopefully, he can have the bounceback Rapoport hinted at in 2022.