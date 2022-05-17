Report: When Drew Brees Would Be Physically Ready To Play

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, Drew Brees raised some eyebrows when he appeared to suggest that he is contemplating a return to football.

It sounds far-fetched, and the latest report from ESPN's Ed Werder lends credence to Saints head coach Dennis Allen's theory that Brees was only joking.

According to Werder, the 43-year-old former quarterback would not even be able to play until the regular season was already underway, thanks to recent shoulder surgery.

"Knowing Drew Brees over the years, I do not take seriously his recent social media posts about unretiring to play QB in the #NFL," Werder wrote. "For one thing, he had left shoulder surgery two weeks ago and would be physically unable to play until at least September or October, per a source."

Brees retired after the 2020 season and spent 2021 working for NBC as an analyst for NFL and Notre Dame football games.

His time at NBC is reportedly done after only one year, but Brees indicated this weekend that he still doesn't know what the future holds.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees tweeted Sunday night. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids, or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

We're thinking pickleball and golf are more likely than a return to the gridiron at this point.