Report: When The Deshaun Watson Punishment News Could Be Announced

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson's three-day hearing before the NFL and NFL Players Association ended Thursday. He'll now have to wait a bit longer before receiving a decision on potential discipline.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Judge Sue L. Robinson requested post-trial briefs from both sides by the week of July 11. That means her verdict is "likely weeks away."

Graziano said, per ESPN's Jake Trotter, that Robinson is expected "to take her time" on a ruling.

Watson is under investigation for multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently settled 20 of 24 civil lawsuits.

The NFL is seeking a full-season suspension for Watson, who sat out the 2021 season as a member of the Houston Texans. However, the NFLPA has argued for a less severe (or no) punishment on his behalf.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL interviewed 12 women who made allegations against Watson and focused on five of those cases during the hearing.

Both sides would also have an opportunity to appeal any disciplinary measures Robinson imposes. That could further delay the process closer to the start of Cleveland's training camp, which starts July 27.