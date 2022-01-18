Report: Here’s Where Things Stand With Jim Harbaugh’s Future

As has been the case numerous times in his career, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been the subject of NFL rumors lately.

Harbaugh is the betting favorite for the Las Vegas Raiders job, and there have also been whispers he’s “intrigued” by the New York Giants’ opening. For now, this is all just speculation.

We now have some reporting, courtesy of Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, about where things stand with Harbaugh and what his future may hold. Baumgardner tweeted tonight that he’s heard Harbaugh and Michigan have had “productive” talks on a new contract, but the 58-year-old coach could still consider leaving for the pros.

“At this point, it’s about what Harbaugh wants to do,” Baumgardner wrote. “Michigan, as I understand it, welcomes JH at UM. But some at M wonder if he’s torn about NFL.

“He’s been working, as you’ve all seen. Harbaugh has parties working with Michigan on his behalf RE: a deal … I’ve heard almost nothing to suggest Michigan hasn’t met what he wants (the opposite in fact). Question remains: Where’s he want to be?”

For now, Harbaugh has been going about his business as usual recently, recruiting for the Wolverines and making a major assistant coaching hire.

We’ll see soon enough if there’s any smoke to this NFL fire with him.