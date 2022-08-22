Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback.

According to a report from Pro Football Network, Brady was in the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele.

"League sources indicated Tom Brady's time away included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen," the report states.

From the report:

League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.

Most had speculated that Brady was spending time with his wife and kids.

There was a wild "Masked Singer" fan theory, though that was quickly shot down.

Brady, 45, will return to the Bucs this week. He could potentially play in the team's final preseason game.