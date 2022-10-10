Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall.

Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months.

Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move after "leaving" the superstar quarterback.

"Gisele Bündchen is trying to feel better after separating from her husband Tom Brady ... because she's visiting a spiritual healer," TMZ Sports reports.

TMZ Sports had more details.

"The supermodel paid Dr. Ewa a return visit Friday in Florida, heading into her spiritual intervention with a prayer necklace," they report.

"42-year-old Bündchen was also carrying an Amazon box as she went inside for her spiritual session ... and her healer brought some Tupperware filled with yellow soup, and two cups."

Gisele was also reportedly seen without her wedding ring, which is similar to Brady.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.