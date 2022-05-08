Report: Why Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Ended Relationship

Getty Images.

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are no longer a couple.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Hollywood actress got engaged earlier in the pandemic. Rodgers stunned the football world when he announced his engagement during his MVP acceptance speech in January 2021.

However, Rodgers and Woodley called off the engagement at some point over the last year. While Rodgers and Woodley reportedly tried to get back together, it didn't work out in the end.

Ultimately, it sounds like Rodgers is still too focused on his career.

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” an insider told E! News. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

While not surprising, it's still disappointing to hear that.

Woodley posted a message on social media about grief earlier this month.

"Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them," the post read. "Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses. Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel."

Best of luck to Aaron and Shailene moving forward.