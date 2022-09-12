Report: Why Cris Collinsworth Sounds So Bad Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Cris Collinsworth is making his NBC "Sunday Night Football" debut this evening, calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys game.

The longtime NBC analyst sounds awful on Sunday night.

According to reports, Collinsworth lost his voice in recent days, stemming from several flights and a game on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

"My man is playing hurt," Mike Tirico said.

Hopefully, it's nothing more than just a lost voice for the longtime NFL analyst.

Get the veteran NFL analyst some tea with honey, stat.

The Bucs are currently leading the Cowboys, 6-3, on Sunday evening.