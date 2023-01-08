Report: Why The Browns Fired Bernie Kosar On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Before the Cleveland Browns concluded their 2022 season, Bernie Kosar announced he was no longer working for the team.

The former quarterback said Sunday morning the team fired him from his duties as a radio voice and team ambassador.

"I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed," Kosar said on Twitter. "I will not be doing today's radio program. I am shocked & disappointed."

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns fired Kosar because of a $19,000 bet he placed on them to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Once Ohio legalized sports gambling on New Year's Day, Kosar celebrated by placing the first legal bet through Tipico Sportsbook. He committed to donating any winnings to charity.

The wager nevertheless violated the NFL's rules on employers and contractors betting on games involving any associated teams.

Kosar tallied Cleveland's third-most passing yards during nine seasons that included a 1987 Pro Bowl nod. He frequently appeared on the team's radio programming and pre-game shows before getting abruptly fired.

Kosar is also in danger of losing his bet unless the Browns mount a late rally. They're down 28-14 with less than five minutes remaining.