Reporter Explains Why Ja'Marr Chase's Injury Timeline Is "Up In The Air"

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a huge hit with news of Ja'Marr Chase potentially needing to miss significant time.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the star wide receiver is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury suffered in Week 6 and aggravated last weekend. He could land on the injured reserve, which would force the 22-year-old to sit out at least the next four games.

However, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway said Chase's return timetable remains "up in the air" because the team hopes he "will heal faster than the average person."

Chase is obviously a better athlete and in superior shape than most people, but that doesn't necessarily mean his hip will heal sooner. Playing through the injury apparently didn't help.

However, he at least looks poised to avoid surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Although the Bengals likely will spend some time without Chase, they could get him back later this season.

After bursting onto the scene with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chase began his second season with 605 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. That includes 262 yards and four scores in Cincinnati's last two victories over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

It's a huge loss for Joe Burrow and Co., but rushing back a young franchise cornerstone also wouldn't be wise.

The Bengals will almost certainly play the Cleveland Browns without Chase this Monday night.